Keen pricing for family homes at Heartlands

Bellway has launched a collection of three and four-bedroomed homes at Heartlands in Whitburn, West Lothian.

One of the largest regeneration projects in Europe, Heartlands is a new residential, retail, business and leisure destination.

When the latest phase of homes is complete Bellway will have built 225 homes on the site.

Fraser Conn, sales director at Bellway Homes (Scotland) says: “When we launched the second phase at Heartlands it sold out almost immediately and we have had to bring forward the release of this latest collection to meet demand from buyers.

“This site is selling itself, buyers love the location which is ideal for commuting to both Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

The latest phase will include a new house type, the Sandhill. A stylish three-bedroomed semi-detached home, it has a large lounge which leads into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading out on to the garden. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Prices for the Sandhill start from £137,995.

The keen pricing of homes at Heartlands perhaps explains the popularity of the development.

Bellway offers larger three-bedroomed houses from £176,995 and homes with four bedrooms start at £210,995, but whatever the size, the properties are designed to suit a family.

Help to Buy is available, meaning a deposit of only 5 per cent is needed on homes priced up to £230,000, and the government will provide a further 15 per cent stake.

The deal is for completions made by 31 May, 2017.

Whitburn offers a range of amenities however Livingston is only a 20-minute drive away with its renowned designer outlet, containing 70 leading brand names.

In neighbouring Bathgate, Excite offers sporting activities including swimming and football.

Whitburn is surrounded by woodland and riverside walks offering an idyllic countryside environment for the outdoor enthusiast.

The four-bedroomed Oakmont and three-bedroomed Rosedale showhomes at Heartlands are open Friday to Monday 9.30am to 5.30pm and on Thursday from 11am to 7pm.

