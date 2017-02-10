Judy Murray’s Bridge of Allan mansion up for sale

The mother of Scotland’s two biggest tennis stars has placed her luxurious country home on the market.

The view from Khyber House which is up for sale. Picture: Savills

Judy Murray has put Khyber House in Bridge of Allan - a Scots baronial-style lodge built in 1930, featuring a gym, office, drawing room, dining room and two-car garage - up for sale.

Although Andy and Jamie Murray live in England, Ms Murray said she planned to stay in Scotland in a location that would make it easier for her to meet her work and family commitments.

She added that she wanted to downsize to somewhere “more manageable”.

The Stirlingshire house was bought in 2002 but the tennis coach admitted that she now rarely uses the building’s four bedrooms.

Ms Murray said: “The house is big enough to host the whole family on the rare occasions that Jamie and Andy are home, and its central location makes it easy to commute to the bigger cities and the airports.

“Bridge of Allan is a gorgeous town with lots of character and loads going on.”

Khyber House was completely refurbished five years ago and further redecoration, bathroom renovations and a new driveway have been completed since then.

The family still have other property interest in the area.

Sir Andy bought, transformed and re-opened the superb Cromlix Hotel in Spring 2014 in time for the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

Harry Maitland from Savills comments: “Khyber House is a fine family home in one of central Scotland’s best kept secrets – a really scenic town that works brilliantly for both east and west commuters.

Savills invites offers over £825,000 for Khyber House.