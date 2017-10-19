Is this the cheapest fixer upper for sale in Scotland just now?

Mount Hamilton House is a grade B listed 18th century, late-Georgian country house with a beautiful semi-elliptical bow end, but unfortunately it has fallen on hard times.

Formerly the factor’s house for the Auchincruive estate in the rural settlement of St Quivox, to the north-east of Ayr, it has had an interesting history because of its association with the estate, which was once owned by the family of Sir William Wallace.

The Hannah Research Institute purchased Mount Hamilton House in 1948 from the Duke of Portland, renovated it and converted it into three self-contained houses.

In later years these were further subdivided into flats but its fortunes have gone rapidly downhill from there.

A devastating fire in 2009 gutted the building and it has remained empty ever since, but a price change means that it could present an opportunity for a developer.

Previously offered with its acre of land at £200,000, the asking price has now been halved, which might tempt someone to take on this beautiful old building. It is now on sale for offers over £95,000 with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The catch is that although there aren’t plans in place, it is likely that permission would be favourable to restoration, which could prove complicated, rather than demolition and starting again.

• READ MORE: Quirky Aberdeenshire fixer upper hits the market