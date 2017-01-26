Inveresk newbuild is a unique proposition

Buying a brand new home can offer many benefits but buying from a larger volume builder means sometimes you need to sacrifice originality.

But there are smaller, bespoke developments which can offer a unique home and bridge the gap between buying off the peg from a developer and designing and building your dream home yourself.

The exterior of the house

Dotted around Scotland’s towns and cities are small-scale projects – sometimes consisting of just a few homes – which offer a brand new property that is unlike anything else.

Designed specifically for their location, they tend to be better able to take advantage of the setting in their design too.

One such opportunity has currently been launched on the market in Inveresk, south of Musselburgh.

No 3 Smeaton Grove has just been completed and sits in contrast among the more typical Victorian and Georgian villas in the sought-after East Lothian village.

The kitchen area

The three-storey house, which is the first of one of three planned for the site, has advantages over its neighbours; it is very energy efficient, super insulated and triple glazed.

And unlike a period home, the house has large free-flowing open-plan living spaces and very flexible accommodation.

The heart of the home has been created in the form of an extensive fitted kitchen with dining room and family room adjoining, which is at the back of the house.

The practical space has bi-folding and French glazed doors leading out to the walled back garden.

The master bedroom

There is a utility room off it, a separate formal dining room and play room and the whole of the ground floor has a raised ceiling height of 2.65m to enhance the light.

The first floor’s broad, curved landing gives access to a south-facing drawing room with Juliet balcony, the master bedroom suite with shower room and dressing area, plus a guest bedroom and family bathroom.

There are two further double bedrooms plus a single bedroom – which could be used as a study – on the top floor and a five-piece bathroom.

One of the bedrooms upstairs is also ensuite while the other has a vaulted ceiling and commands spectacular views of the Cheviot Hills.

It is a good illustration of what can be achieved in a bespoke project.

The build is a one-off from East Lothian-based property developer Rachel Caughey of Smeaton Park Ltd, and was designed by Graham Blackwood of Timber Bush Architects.

Builder Paul McGuire from Tranent created the quality of finish with high-specification hardwood floors, staircase and facings.

The kitchen is particularly impressive; designed and fitted by Napier Interiors of Canonmills, Edinburgh, it has a full range of integrated appliances including a wine cooler.

A double garage and monoblock driveway ensure this house is as practical as it is beautiful.

