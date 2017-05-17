Infinity pool with loch view added to converted Highland church

Could this be the most idyllic house in the Highlands?

Corrie Church, built in 1887 and overlooking Loch Torridon in the north west Highlands, was recently converted into a family home.

The infinity pool with its views over Loch Torridon. Picture: Contributed

And now it has a stunning infinity pool with unrivalled views of the loch to go with it.

The Aqua Platinum firm were tasked with designing a swimming pool with an infinity edge, and constructed the 11 x 4m pool - complemented by eye-catching Ezarri mosaic tiles - in 12 weeks.

A spokesperson added: “Our original brief was to design a minimalist swimming pool, utilising the infinity edge to capture the outstanding surroundings and we feel this has been perfectly achieved.”

Corrie Church itself has received a major makeover, albeit one that tries to stay true to the building’s heritage.

The facade has been designed to open up the view from the inside to the south, the original slit windows have been reconstructed in the main living area as a screen between the dining room and main sitting space.

A music room is included on a gallery that sits above the living space, typically where an organ or choir would have been housed during services.