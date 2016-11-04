Glasgow ‘castle’ up for sale for less than a London flat

A 200-year-old suburban castle in Glasgow can be yours for less than a one bedroom flat in London.

The three bedroom ‘gothic villa’ has an indoor garden, lounge, sitting room and a unique castellated tower with it’s own spiral staircase.

The building has it's own garden. Picture: Purple Bricks

The property can be found in Springburn, north Glasgow, and is on the market for £210,000 through real estate agents, Purple Bricks.

Originally built in the early 19th century, the villa offers 360 degree panoramic views of the surrounding area.

The property sits close to Springburn Park and all local amenities and within very easy reach of both Glasgow City Centre and the West-End.

For the same price you could get a tiny one bedroom flat in outer London.

Picture: Purple Bricks

The average price of a one bedroom flat in the UK capital is £210,000 - £220,000.

We know what we would choose!