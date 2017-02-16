Four showhomes open in Countesswells, Aberdeen

Stewart Milne Homes has unveiled not one but four showhomes to highlight the range of properties available at Regency Place, Countesswells on the western edge of Aberdeen.

The project will see the creation of seven leafy neighbourhoods at the site.

The four showhomes at the development

Each will provide a mix of homes, differing in size, shape and character with Regency Place being the first phase﻿ to take shape.

Buyers looking to see what life could be like at the site are invited to visit the striking show village which features the two-bedroomed Aversley, three-bedroomed Argyll and Castlewellan house types and a four-bedroomed Denewood.

Regency Place has been designed by award-winning architects taking care that each home makes the most of its unique position, orientation and style.

The community will feature a range of homes to suit different needs and budgets from two-bedroomed mews houses, three-bedroomed detached and semi-detached homes to four and five-bedroomed detached villas.

A master bedroom

For a young family, there is the three-bedroomed detached Castlewellan .

With its dual frontage, this house type has strong kerb appeal and interiors which are bright and airy throughout.

Stewart Milne Homes’ interior designer Malcolm Duffin looked to accentuate luxurious textures and warm tones when designing the showhome.

The living room benefits from dual-aspect windows letting in plenty of light.

The living room in the Castlewellan showhome

The open-plan kitchen and dining area features high-specification integrated Smeg appliances and optional breakfast bar as well as French doors leading onto the private back garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms including the large master bedroom which features plenty of storage space with two fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room with vanity furniture.

“In the Castlewellan I wanted to give a taste of design inspiration and charm," said Duffin.

The second bedroom also has a fitted wardrobe and, as with all Stewart Milne homes, there is a cloakroom at entry level.

“Our homes at Countesswells provide the perfect balance of life combining a beautiful property set against a rural landscape with the opportunity to be part of a thriving and vibrant community,” said John Low, managing director of Stewart Milne Homes.

Regency Place enjoys a tranquil woodland setting and offers excellent transport links to the city centre situated five miles away.

The west-end suburb of Kingswells is also just minutes away offering access to Prime Four Business Park and the Urban Village Resort which features a range of leisure facilities.

Countesswells offers social, sporting and leisure facilities with green space at its heart including a large central park, woodland trails, tree-lined streets, cycle paths and horse trails.

When complete, the new community will comprise 3,000 homes, schools, parkland and businesses.

www.stewartmilnehomes.com