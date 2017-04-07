Four new homes with a grand view of Aberfeldy

Just four homes are being built at Pitilie View, just outside Aberfeldy, on a site which must be one of the most beautiful locations in Highland Perthshire.

The properties, which are nearing completion, have magnificent panoramic views overlooking Aberfeldy and Schiehallion, the mountains and hills of Glen Lyon and Rannoch.

One of the four houses

They are located a mile south of the amenities of Aberfeldy so although the feel at Pitilie is of a rural idyll, it is close to the town which has a variety of shops, restaurants and a state-of-the-art cinema.

The four houses at Pitilie View are sizeable, all measuring over 2,500sq ft, excluding the garage.

Each has four bedrooms with two ensuites and they have been finished to a high standard, with features such as media and sound cabling for entertainment and home working, sensory lighting, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, bespoke contemporary kitchens with solid wood and corian worktops and an American style fridge freezer as standard.

Outside they have spacious level gardens with a large area of lawn and ample gravelled parking in front.

The interiors are open plan

Gordon McKenzie, of Ballantynes which is marketing the development says: “The properties are a lovely blend of contemporary design and traditional style, built to a high specification – using natural whin stone, cream dash render beneath a natural slate roof.”

He says that the traditional look of the exterior of the homes belies the modern feel of the interiors.

“Internally the reception rooms are open plan with a good number of windows and bi-folding doors bringing the outside in and taking advantage of these unrivalled views.”

Highland Perthshire has always attracted those in search of an active, outdoor life as the area can offer everything from walks, salmon and trout fishing on the Tay, to shooting and stalking on local estates.

The bright hallway

Loch Tay has world-class watersports and kayaking facilities.

There are excellent golf courses at Taymouth, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry and championship courses at Rosemount, Gleneagles, St Andrews and Carnoustie.

McKenzie says there is a wide variety of choices for leisure time which is unusual for such a rural location.

“At Pitlochry there is the famous ‘Theatre in the Hills’ but at the same time, for skiers, Glenshee and Aviemore are within a quick journey by car so there is something for everyone.”

The open plan kitchen

Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy provides nursery, primary and secondary schooling for children in the area.

Pitilie View is also well placed for independent schools including Glenalmond College, Strathallan, Morrison’s Academy and Ardvreck School.

Viewing of the four homes – which are priced between £499,000 and £575,000 – can be arranged by appointment. Contact the Ballantynes Perth office on 01738 441825 for more information.

www.ballantynes.uk.com