Fife castle of 17th century Scots general for sale

The birthplace of a Scottish general who fought on both sides of the English Civil War is on the market for offers over £2.2 million.

Pitcairlie House in Newburgh, Fife, dates from the early 16th century and was formerly owned by the Leslie family, Earls of Rothes.

Pitcairlie House. Picture: Savils

Major General David Leslie was born at Pitcairlie in 1600 and went on to fight for both Royalists and Parliamentarians.

He lead a cavalry charge for Oliver Cromwell in 1644 before going on to lead Scottish Royalist forces later in the conflict.

The seven-bedroom, A-listed house in which he was born is on the market with real estate provider Savills. The price includes an indoor swimming pool and 99 acres of land.

The property has a rich history which starts in 1312 when the land it is built on was passed into the ownership of the Leslie family.

The house dates from the early 16th century with the tower built by George Leslie in around 1550 before Major David Leslie was born there 50 years later.

The house also comes with its own bar as well as a gym and a further four letting apartments.

The impressive garden features a lime tree which is reputed to be the largest in Scotland.

Savills said: “Pitcairlie House is set in beautiful rolling countryside in the hills of north Fife. The setting is scenic and secluded but also highly accessible.

“It’s an Impressive house with nicely sized rooms. Drawing room particularly impressive with the original painted wall panels. Victorian wing has been divided into 4 self catering flats.

“The area is steeped in history and is also well known for the quality of its field sports.

“Essentially Georgian in its present form, at its core is the 14th century tower. The house is constructed of stone under a mainly slate roof. It has a beautifully proportioned front façade. The interior includes a wealth of original features including moulded cornice work and fine wood panelling, window shutters, open fireplaces and bright well proportioned rooms.”

As a soldier, Leslie played an influential role during the critical Battle of Marston Moor in which he lead a successful charge against Royalist forces.

Leslie went on to lead the Royalist army on an invasion of England a year later but was defeated by Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester and after his capture, sent to the Tower of London. Leslie was released from captivity in 1660 and later given the title of Lord Muir before dying in 1682, aged 82.

Pitcairlie impressive history was continued when it was later bought by Colonel James Cathcart of Carbiston in the mid-18th century and remained in family hands until the mid-1960s.

The family had such strong connections with the famous the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St. Andrews that the “Cathcart Bunker” on the famous Old Course is named after them.