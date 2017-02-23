Design is ahead of the curve at Straiton

Travel to work is a major consideration when choosing where to live, with easy access and good public transport important.

That is why interest is expected to be high at two showhomes which opened earlier this month at the CALA Homes (East) development at Mayburn Park, Straiton, where the location will appeal to house hunters looking for a short commute into Edinburgh city centre.

The dining kitchen in the showhome

Both the four-bedroomed Cleland and the five-bedroomed Crichton house types reflect the benefits offered by the family-friendly development, with spacious layouts, gardens, ensuite bathrooms and built-in storage.

Interior design firm, Blocc, was tasked with bringing the showhomes to life at﻿ Mayburn Park, which is located a few minutes’ drive from both the A720 Edinburgh city bypass and Straiton Retail Park.

Suzanne Kerley, creative sales director at Blocc says her team were inspired by the setting and wanted the properties to reflect this.

The showhomes highlight different design trends of 2017.

The sitting room

Kerley says: “With the four-bedroomed Cleland we’ve used a mix of painted wooden and wire furniture to give the design a modern and slightly unusual edge.

“The colour palette is also distinctive. As well as ivory, creams and tonal greys, we’ve injected vibrant colours throughout.

“Those splashes of orange, aqua, fuchsia and mustard yellow mean it will have wide appeal.”

The larger showhome ﻿has a more traditional look inside.

The master bedroom

Kerley says: “For the five-bedroomed Crichton, we’ve designed it in a classic, modern style, with twists towards retro and industrial inspired furniture.

“Here, we’ve used warm woods with gloss finishes, which are mirrored and painted.

“Again we’ve added similar injections of colour like purple and teal throughout, to bring a bright and bold feel which we believe will also appeal to the younger buyer.”

Situated off Loanhead Road, Mayburn Park offers a selection of three, four and five-bedroomed homes.

The location, just five miles south of Edinburgh city centre, means that it is well connected with convenient road links and public transport for easy access into and across the capital making it an ideal commuter hub.

The development is perfectly suited for a range of buyers, from growing families and young professionals to downsizers.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (East), says: “The showhomes are bold and imaginative and will give house hunters an added insight into what life in this development will be like.

“We’ve already had major interest and that demand is testament to the combination of our high quality homes in a really prime location.

“The possibilities are truly showcased by the Cleland and Crichton showhomes.

“Straiton is a fantastically positioned suburb with everything a homeowner needs right on their doorstep.

“It also offers the best of both worlds; a peaceful, setting, yet with rapid access to Edinburgh city centre close at hand.”

The first phase of Mayburn Park is now available with prices from £349,000.

The showhomes are open daily, 11am-5.30pm. Viewings can be booked on 0131 341 3615.

www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-

of-scotland/mayburn-park