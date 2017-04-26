Search

‘Bombproof’ home for sale in Aberdeenshire for £350k

Rosehearty Tower was built to be bombproof. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

The UK’s toughest home - designed to withstand the blast from a 2,000lb bomb - has gone on sale for £350,000.

The house affords 360 degree views of breathtaking coastal scenery and wildlife, including dolphins. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

Rosehearty Tower was constructed to observe RAF bombing practice off the north-east coast of Scotland. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

