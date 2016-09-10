Ancient castle that housed Mary Queen of Scots up for sale

AN ANCIENT house which has played host to the cream of Scottish royalty and nobility has been put up for sale.

With records dating back to the 1400s, Craig Castle, or Craig House, in Angus has provided accommodation for Scotland’s great and good over the centuries and is attracting interest from all over the globe.

The Craig, also known as Craig Castle is up for sale. Picture: Savills

Built during the reign of Charles I in 1637, the house as it stands today was constructed on the site of the earlier castle. One of Scotland’s oldest properties, it lies to the south of Montrose Basin and Nature Reserve close to the River South Esk, a rural area renowned for its rolling hills and farmland, wide variety of migratory bird life, tidal changes and beautiful sunsets.

Awash with Scots history, ‘The Craig’, as it is commonly known, can lay claim to having played host to the likes of King James V and Mary, Queen of Scots - the latter having reportedly set fire to the building on a separate visit, believing it to be an enemy stronghold, though this has never been confirmed.

Other famous names to have stayed in the house include, Sir James Douglas, knight and ally of Robert The Bruce, and the James Edward Stuart, The Old Pretender, and father of Bonnie Prince Charlie, who spent one night at Craig Castle in 1788 before departing for exile in France.

The house is currently owned and occupied by American couple, Betsy and John Horn, who are now returning to the US.

Selling agents, Savills, have had interest from all over the world from Aberdeen to the Caribbean and the historic home is on the market for £1.5m.

