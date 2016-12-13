A striking slice of luxury south of Fife’s Lomond Hills

IT’S bright, modern, spacious and secluded with the most stunning countryside views; Easter Glasslie House is a property buyer’s dream.

Situated in the heart of the gorgeous Lomond Hills Regional Park with elevated panoramic views over the rolling hills of southern Fife and beyond, Easter Glasslie House enjoys a quite spectacular setting.

The views across south Fife are impressive. Picture: ckdgalbraith.co.uk

Lochs, rivers, burns and miles of beautiful, wild, breath-taking terrain surrounds the property, making it the perfect environment for walkers, adventurers and cyclists. Golf fanatics are also just a short drive away from some of the finest courses in the land, and sailing enthusiasts can enjoy the close proximity to Fife’s east coast.

Three miles to the north east of the house lies historic Falkland village, while a short drive in the opposite direction will take you to the amenity-laden communities of Leslie and Glenrothes. The commuter hubs of Edinburgh and Dundee are both reachable within 40-45 minutes.

In terms of architectural style, shape and design it’s as contemporary as they come, and not what you’d expect to see in such a rural setting. Easter Glasslie House’s part rendered, part timber clad, part stone exterior wouldn’t look out of place wedged in between the modern celeb pads of Laguna Beach. But surprisingly, it also works well here in Fife.

The dining room opens up to reveal a spectacular panoramic vista. Picture: ckdgalbraith.co.uk

The exquisite 4-bedroom property’s interior has been tastefully furnished by its current owners. Full-height windows let in lots of light and allow you to make the most of those stunning views. This is best illustrated in the spacious dining room and kitchen where the windows can be rolled to either side to let you and your guests take in the full panoramic experience.

Equestrian facilities at Easter Glasslie are exceptional. The west of the property is a timber stable block with four stables, tack room and additional container storage. There is also a ménage, with the grazing land extending in front of the house to approximately 6.5 acres. There is good scope for hacking close by.

All in all, it’s a dream home, but bear in mind it’s placed firmly at the higher end of the market - Easter Glasslie House is valued at over £650,000.