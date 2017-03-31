A-list property with ‘handful of owners in 210 years’ up for sale

PROPERTY high-flyers are battling to lay their hands on the rare opportunity to transform a Georgian house on one of the Capital’s most prestigious streets into a modern New Town home.

The four-bedroom apartment at number 20 Heriot Row – a street once graced by the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson and James Clerk Maxwell – is up for grabs for just shy of a cool £1 million.

The original owner of 20 Heriot Row was an architect, John Young, who bought the newly-built property in 1808. Picture; contributed

And Urquharts Property, which is managing the sale, expect it to be snapped up quickly – with offers exceeding the £875,000 price tag.

A spokeswoman said: “There has been lots of interest in the Heriot Row property since it went on the market two weeks ago.

“There has been one formal note of interest and lots of viewings. We wouldn’t expect a property here to stay on the market long.”

The property, although grand, requires modernisation and is south-facing with views over Queen Street Gardens. The entrance hall, with original stone staircase, leads into spacious, high rooms adorned with intricate cornicing, wood panelling and sash and case windows.

Picture; contributed

The original owner of the property was architect John Young, who bought the newly built townhouse in 1808, forming part of the row of Georgian terraces built by Alexander Munro and Archibald Logan.

And since then it has only had a handful of owners.

Sitting towards the west end of Heriot Row, one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious streets, it was built in the second phase of the New Town construction in the 1800s.

All of the buildings in the street fall under the heritage A-listing for the significance of their architecture and history.

Picture; contributed

And they are also part of the Outstanding Conservation Area and a UNESCO designated World Heritage Site.

The street also boasts an illustrious history of notable residents, including Stevenson, who spent his childhood at number 17 Heriot Row between 1857 and 1880. Artist Alexander Graham Munro lived at number 37 and world renowned scientist Maxwell, famed for his theory of electromagnetism, at number 31.

He lived with his aunt Isabella and cousin Jemima, while studying at nearby Edinburgh Academy.

Jemima became famous in her own right, as a skilled and serious artist – she exhibited twice at the Royal Academy, a rare achievement for a Victorian woman. The house was split and converted and, the now separate, flat 20A last exchanged hands in 2010 for around £270,000.

Orlaith Brogan, spokeswoman for Solicitors Property Centres Scotland, said: “20 Heriot Row is rarely available on the market, having only put up for sale a handful of times since being built in 1808.

“It is a home which reflects the rich history of the New Town and the Georgian architectural style, offering a wealth of fascinating period detail and access to Queen Street Gardens.

“Heriot Row is one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious addresses and so this home is a fascinating example of an A-listed building, with plenty of opportunity to make your own.”

