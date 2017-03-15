6 dream properties for sale in the Highlands and Islands

The rugged Highlands and Islands of Scotland offer staggering value for money and stunning scenery for anyone looking to find a secluded retreat.

From islands to castles, here are some amazing properties currently up for sale in Scotland.

Gigalum Island. Photo: Rettie and Co

Gigalum Island, Argyll, offers over £450,00

Situated between Mull of Kintyre and the Isle of Islay, Gigalum Island is undeniably stunning.

Made up of 19 acres of rocky, heather strewn terrain, residents are able to access the neighbouring isle of Gigha via a jetty.

This comes with a unique octagonal house complete with a kitchen and three en-suite bedrooms.

Kilchrist Castle near Campbeltown is being sold for offers over �220,000.

More info

Spiggie Lodge, Shetland, offers over £260,000

Set in one and a half acres of land with views over South Shetland’s Loch Spiggie, Spiggie Lodge offers exceptional value for money.

Eight bedrooms (five of which are en-suite), a triple garage, three receptions rooms and the glorious Shetland breeze make this property a colossal bargain.

Fort Augustus Abbey, Inverness-shire. Picture: HSPC

More info

Kilchrist Castle, Argyll, offers over £200,000

Costing less than the price of an average one bedroom flat in London is this 19th century castle on Scotland’s West coast.

Once owned by the sheriff of nearby Campbeltown, the three-floored castle consists of six bedrooms and two substantial reception rooms.

Set in ten acres of woodland and walled gardens, residents can live like royalty.

Tigh Na Sith, The Isle of Lewis, offers over £310,000

Our second island entry, although Tigh Na Sith is accessible via a 125 foot bridge.

In return for just over £300,000 Tigh Na Sith offers spectacular, unspoilt views of Lewis.

The island’s cottage is equipped with an indoor pool, home gym and sauna, along with a spacious outdoor terrace allowing owners to enjoy the stunning panoramic views of the Atlantic.

Fort Augustus Abbey, Inverness-shire, offers over £250,000

For a quarter of a million pounds, you can own a chunk of this magnificent former Benedictine monastery.

A stained glass window, and a gorgeous and authentic courtyard should please your inner architect.

A shared gym and swimming pool, along with views of Loch Ness, will allow you to re-energise and relax whenever necessary.

More info

The Craig, Angus, offers over £1,570,000

This won’t fall within most price ranges, but it’s quite a property.

Set above Montrose, The Craig consists of no less than seven reception rooms, six bedrooms, walled gardens, a courtyard, private woodland, a separate two bedroom cottage and a paddock.

The building itself has been continuously occupied for 800 years and was apparently home to Robert the Bruce’s heart following his death in 1329.

This story first featured on sister site.