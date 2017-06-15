Galloway Hoard treasures revealed at National Museum

Museums chiefs today launched an international fundraising drive to secure a Viking treasure trove for the nation - as most of the haul went on display for the first time.

Around 70 objects from the "Galloway Hoard" were unveiled at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh to help kick-start the £1.98 million campaign.

They have gone on display ahead of a two-year conservation project aimed at solving the mystery of where the treasures came from and how they up buried beneath church ground in Galloway.

The museum has been given six months by the Crown to match the value of the gold, silver and jewelled treasures which were found by metal detectorist Derek McLennan in a field near Kirkcudbright.

The museum has pledged to share the hoard with a new gallery in Kirkcudbright and also send an exhibition of highlights on tour around the country.

The temporary exhibition in the grand gallery of the National Museum is being staged ahead of all the objects in the hoard being fully cleaned and conserved.

Dr Gordon Rintoul, director of the museum, said: “We have only six months in which to raise the necessary funds to acquire this spectacular treasure hoard and save it for the people of Scotland.

"I would encourage everyone to come along to the museum to enjoy a first glimpse of this outstanding Viking-age silver.

"There is not much time and we are seeking the public’s support in saving this extraordinary treasure.”