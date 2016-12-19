Sales of Grand Theft Auto V surpass six million in the UK

Sales of Grand Theft Auto V, the most successful video game ever to be produced in Scotland, have surpassed six million boxed copies in the UK alone.

Developed by Edinburgh-based Rockstar North, and hailed as “a prime example of UK games makers’ creativity, talent and innovation”, GTAV passed the sales landmark this week, according to Chartrack data.

The GTA series is produced by Edinburgh-based Rockstar North. Picture: TSPL

The boxed sales figure means the title has put more than £240m through British tills since September 2013, “contributing more to the British economy than any other single game title in history”, according to UKIE, the trade body for the UK’s games and interactive entertainment industry.

The entire boxed sales market for games in the UK in 2015 was worth £904m in comparison.

GTAV is the seventh main iteration of the series - or the 15th if you count the myriad expansion packs and portable versions - and has been hailed as the biggest Scottish cultural export of all time.

The list of accolades for GTAV already includes seven world records, including bestselling video game in 24 hours, highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours, and fastest entertainment property to gross $1bn.

Dr Jo Twist of Ukie said: “The UK games sector is a global success story.

“We are a comparatively young industry punching far above our weight on the international playing field, and Grand Theft Auto V is a prime example of how UK teams are creating hugely successful, globally renowned titles that are making a valuable contribution to the UK’s reputation as games makers, our economy, job creation, and cultural identity.”