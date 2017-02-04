Revealed: The ‘secret’ Netflix codes to unlock new shows and movies

A batch of secret Netflix codes are allowing thousands of users to unlock a range of extra shows and movies.

With over 86 million subscribers, entertainment streaming service Netflix has become an essential addition to many homes around the world.

The company operates in 190 countries worldwide but depending on your location you’ll be limited to a certain amount of genres.

Not any more.

Culture and lifestyle site Uproxx has uncovered an ingenious method to gain access to any genre you desire simply by inputting a four-digit code at the end of a specific URL.

First, enter this address into your browser: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

After the last slash input one of the following codes below and, voila! You gain access to the genre of your choice.

Enjoy your Netflix binge!

The genre codes are:

Action & Adventure: 1365

Action Comedies: 4304

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Biographical Documentaries: 3652

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Boxing Movies: 12443

British Movies: 10757

British TV Shows: 52117

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Classic Comedies: 31694

Classic Dramas: 29809

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Classic TV Shows: 46553

Classic War Movies: 48744

Classic Westerns: 47465

Comedies: 6548

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Cult Comedies: 9434

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Cult Movies: 7627

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Cult TV Shows: 74652

Dark Comedies: 869

Documentaries: 6839

Epics: 52858

Experimental Movies: 11079

Football Movies: 12803

Gangster Movies: 31851

Horror Comedy: 89585

Horror Movies: 8711

Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

Independent Comedies: 4195

Independent Dramas: 384

Independent Movies: 7077

Independent Thrillers: 3269

Late Night Comedies: 1402

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

Military Action & Adventure: 2125

Military Documentaries: 4006

Military Dramas: 11

Military TV Shows: 25804

Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

Music: 1701Political Comedies: 2700

Political Documentaries: 7018

Political Dramas: 6616

Political Thrillers: 10504

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Sports Comedies: 5286

Sports Documentaries: 180

Sports Dramas: 7243

Sports Movies: 4370

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Spy Thrillers: 9147

For more codes visit here.