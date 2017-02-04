Revealed: The ‘secret’ Netflix codes to unlock new shows and movies

A batch of secret Netflix codes are allowing thousands of users to unlock a range of extra shows and movies.
With over 86 million subscribers, entertainment streaming service Netflix has become an essential addition to many homes around the world.
The company operates in 190 countries worldwide but depending on your location you’ll be limited to a certain amount of genres.
Not any more.
Culture and lifestyle site Uproxx has uncovered an ingenious method to gain access to any genre you desire simply by inputting a four-digit code at the end of a specific URL.
First, enter this address into your browser: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
After the last slash input one of the following codes below and, voila! You gain access to the genre of your choice.
Enjoy your Netflix binge!
The genre codes are:
Action & Adventure: 1365
Action Comedies: 4304
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
Biographical Documentaries: 3652
Biographical Dramas: 3179
Boxing Movies: 12443
British Movies: 10757
British TV Shows: 52117
Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
Classic Comedies: 31694
Classic Dramas: 29809
Classic Thrillers: 46588
Classic TV Shows: 46553
Classic War Movies: 48744
Classic Westerns: 47465
Comedies: 6548
Crime Documentaries: 9875
Cult Comedies: 9434
Cult Horror Movies: 10944
Cult Movies: 7627
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
Cult TV Shows: 74652
Dark Comedies: 869
Documentaries: 6839
Epics: 52858
Experimental Movies: 11079
Football Movies: 12803
Gangster Movies: 31851
Horror Comedy: 89585
Horror Movies: 8711
Independent Action & Adventure: 11804
Independent Comedies: 4195
Independent Dramas: 384
Independent Movies: 7077
Independent Thrillers: 3269
Late Night Comedies: 1402
Martial Arts Movies: 8985
Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695
Military Action & Adventure: 2125
Military Documentaries: 4006
Military Dramas: 11
Military TV Shows: 25804
Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361
Music: 1701Political Comedies: 2700
Political Documentaries: 7018
Political Dramas: 6616
Political Thrillers: 10504
Psychological Thrillers: 5505
Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492
Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916
Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694
Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
Sports Comedies: 5286
Sports Documentaries: 180
Sports Dramas: 7243
Sports Movies: 4370
Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
Spy Thrillers: 9147
For more codes visit here.