Netflix ‘cheating’ on the rise in UK

Couples needn’t worry about their partner playing away from home this Valentine’s Day after a new study found your other half is much more likely to be cheating on you with Walter White than anyone else.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

A global survey by Netflix of more than 30,000 couples who use online streaming services revealed Brits were among the most likely to give into temptation and jump ahead without their partner knowing.

The survey, which asked couples in 29 countries worldwide about their viewing habits, also found that British couples would ‘Netflix-cheat’ more often if they could get away with it.

READ MORE: Revealed: The ‘secret’ Netflix codes to unlock new shows and movies

The study, which found a global average of 46% of people regularly Netflix-cheated, revealed that a whopping 75% of men under the age of 40 were Netflix-unfaithful to their partner.

Over two-thirds (67 per cent) in the UK admitted that they would cheat more often if they could get away with it – more than anywhere else.

Breaking Bad was the most dangerous show for UK couples to watch together, with one in five streaming infidelities blamed on the AMC hit.

American Horror Story was the second-most popular way for couples to cheat, while political drama House of Cards was in third.

Orange is the New Black was fourth, while Netflix-original hit Stranger Things rounded off the top five.

Globally however, cheating streamers were more likely to tune in to Marvel’s Daredevil and The Walking Dead behind their partner’s back.

UK couples were among the worst offenders in the survey alongside those in the US, Brazil and Mexico, while partners in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands were the most loyal.

The top 5 most cheated shows in the UK

1. Breaking Bad

2. American Horror Story

3. House of Cards

4. Orange is the New Black

5. Stranger Things