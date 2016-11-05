Five tech gifts to consider this Christmas

Five new tech gifts on the market in time for Christmas 2016.

Kodak 360 4K Camera

The 360 4K Camera can shoot nearly an hour of full 360 degree, ultra-HD 4K resolution video on a single charge.

It is the world’s first 4K recording device to capture stunning 360° immersive videos and still images without the need for multiple cameras.

With a professional-quality image sensor, super-simple uploads to Facebook and YouTube 360 video and NFC and Wifi as standard, it’s not hard to see why the Kodak Pixpro 360 4K Camera has won plaudits as a pocket-sized powerhouse.

Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch

There are lots of smartwatches to choose from, but the Gear S3 by Samsung is very stlish, has a top water-resistance rating and plenty of little quirks, such as receiving calls and texts and working with Samsung Pay - while still managing to look like a normal watch.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice - fun!

You can ask Alexa to do a variety of things, including play a song or update a list on a smartphone.

Fitbit Charge HR

With a bigger screen than previous fitbits and a sleek design, the Fitbit Charge HR also boats a four to five day battery life. Unlike some other trackers, this model also has very accurate step and sleep tracking as well as an intuitive companion app.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

The new Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones by Beats by Dre are sweat- and water-resistant buds designed specifically for workouts.

They also offer very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphone, reliable operation, and strong, 12 hour, battery life.

