Five reasons a visit to Loch Lomond is good for the soul

Press the escape button and head to Loch Lomond.

Check out

Picture: TSPL

Take your working mind off the clock and check in to one of the many hotels and lodges that rest on what is the biggest freshwater loch in the UK. This will be your base and from here you can plan out your activities or decide to do as little as possible. We stayed at the Lodge on the Loch which has a bar area with a view that few hotels will be able to beat.Lodge on the Loch has hotel suites complete with their own personal saunas and a spa complex to help you fully unwind.

Recharge

Wild swimming is growing in popularity due to its potential health benefits. There are a number of spots along the loch to get started. You can swim round the triangular course close to the Paddle Steamer at Lomond Stores or join a club such as Glasgow Triathlon Club who run weekly sessions swimming up to Cameron House. There is also the Facebook group, Wild West Swimmers, who swim regularly from the beach at Luss. People swim in Loch Lomond all year round however the most comfortable months to be in the water are from May to September. Always remember to put safety first and swim with a partner. Loch Lomond also has a lot of boat and jet ski traffic so be aware of what is around you and carry a swim bouy.

Explore

Picture: TSPL

Loch Lomond is a historical time capsule of Scotland. It was once home to the residences of Glasgow’s captains of industry - bankers, politicians and industrialists. Today these sprawling estates have long been converted into hotels and apartments. The loch is also a myriad of small islands with many only reachable by chartered boat or canoe and many have a wealth of history and surprises to discover. A number of boat tours are available which can take you on short trips, half day excursions or full day tours. Our boat past skipped past the wooden huts which make up the nudist camp at the northern end of Inchmurrin while Inchconnachan is home to one of the only places outside Australia where marsupials roam freely. They were introduced by Lady Colquhoun in 1968 and their numbers have now thrived due to the favourable conditions of their island bolthole,

Challenge yourself

Loch Lomond is the ideal place to conquer your first Munro. Ben Lomond is the closest Munro to Glasgow - and the most popular - attracting 30,000 hillwalkers each year. The Cobbler, or Ben Arthur to give its a proper title, is just short of Munro height but those reaching near the summit will be rewarded with sweeping vistas. To reach the true top require some climbing skill however due to the rocky terrain. An easier option is Conic Hill which rises out of Balmaha which rewards those who make the 1.5 hour journey to the top with stunning views of the loch.

Rediscover running

Running can reconnect you with nature. There are many running routes around Loch Lomond however one to consider follows part of the West Highland Way (WHW). Begin at Rowardennan lodge and then follow the WHW route to the Invernaid Hotel. This is a trail run covers all types of terrain and surrounds. From steep ascents and descents to rocky coastal routes. It is far removed from the routine of your regular tarmac run that you can get. (Look out for the cake stop honesty box at the five mile mark)