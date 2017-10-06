The Scottish Wedding Show returns to Glasgow

The Scottish Wedding Show today launched with a tribute to the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

A ‘Chieftain’ bride and groom today paid homage to Scotland’s historical families with a ‘Battle of the Clans’ wedding.

Staged at the famous ‘Battle of Bannockburn’ site in Stirling, the bride and groom were clad in a tartan-inspired wedding dress and full Scottish attire, and took up their shields in preparation for the return of Scotland’s biggest and best wedding event.

Returning to the SEC, Glasgow on 7-8 October 2017, The Scottish Wedding Show has long established itself as the height of elegance and style when it comes to planning for your wedding day.

Brand new to the October 2017 show is John Amabile’s ‘Your Wedding Wows!’ - featuring ‘live’ tips on crafting the perfect elements for your big day.

With up to 300 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers in attendance, visitors will benefit from advice as well as a host of exclusive offers and discounts.

The event includes a Catwalk Fashion Show with performances three times a day seating up to 700 people.

A Live Band Showcase also features with perfomers on stage throughout the day.

There will also be a Field of Dreams’ feature area. Whether it’s an outdoor wedding ceremony, alfresco cocktail hour or a reception dinner under the stars, the space will offer a host of inspiring ideas.

For full information visit www.thescottishweddingshow.com.