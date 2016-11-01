Dad hands out sweets on aeroplane so daughter can go trick-or-treating

A dad won hearts the world over - after going the extra mile to make sure his daughter could enjoy Hallowe'en.

The unidentified man, who was on a flight from Boston to San Francisco in the US with three-year-old Molly, passed a note round all passengers explaining that his daughter was sad to be missing out on the Hallowe'en festivities.

The note read: "My 3-year old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight... so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her.

"If you are willing, when my little donut comes down the aisle, please drop [this sweet] in her basket.

"You’ll be making her Hallowe'en! If you’re unwilling, no worries, just pass the treat back to me. Thanks so much!"

Stephanie Kahan, who was on the flight, tweeted about the dad's gesture helping him to go viral, with more than 50,000 people retweeting her photos of Molly and the note the dad handed out to his fellow fliers.