Every major TV show of 2017 - and when they’re on

There’s more choice than ever on TV, thanks to the rise of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms.

To help you plan your viewing, we’ve put together a list of the most anticipated shows of 2017, which we’ll update as we know more.

Girls

Lena Dunham’s back for a final season of her ground-breaking comedy-drama about a group of young women in New York.

Start date: February 13

Peter Dinklage will revive his role as Tyrion Lannister in season seven of Game of Thrones. Picture: PA

Where to watch: Sky Atlantic

Outlander (Season 3)

The time travelling romance set in Jacobean Scotland is set to return later this year.

House of Cards returns to Netlfix in May. Picture: Netflix

Start Date: September

Where to Watch: Starz

SS-GB

Britain’s answer to The Man in the High Castle? This detective thriller set in a Nazi-controlled London could be another hit for the BBC.

Start date: February 19

Where to watch: BBC One

Billions (Season 2)

Starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, this drama revolves around New York’s ego-driven financial district, and returns for a highly anticipated second series.

Start date: February 21

Where to watch: Sky Atlantic

Inside No.9

The new black comedy from two of the makers of The League of Gentlemen, with a new story – and cast – every week.

Start date: February 21

Where to watch: BBC2

Broadchurch

For the third and final series, that murder takes a back-seat as a fresh crime is committed – this time the rape of a middle-aged divorcee played by former Coronation Street actor Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Start date: February 27

Where to watch: ITV

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 3)

The Tiny Fey created sitcom returns for a third season, continuing the story of Schmidt’s adjustments to life in New York City.

Start date: March 6

Where to watch: Netflix

Love (Season 2)

Judd Apatow created rom-com series is a “down-to-earth look at dating”, and set to run for at least two more seasons.

Start date: March 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Iron Fist

The fourth in a series of Marvel adaptations from Netflix that will lead up to The Defenders crossover miniseries in mid-2017.

Start date: March 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Samurai Gourmet

Netflix’s first Japanese live action series, based on Masayuki Kusumi’s essay and the manga of the same title.

Start date: March 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Ingobernable

This Spanish-language political drama stars Kate del Castillo as the President of Mexico’s wife.

Start date: March 24

Where to watch: Netflix

13 Reasons Why

The first two episodes of this Selena Gomez produced drama are being helmed by Spotlight’s Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy.

Start date: March 31

Where to watch: Netflix

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley all star as three mothers whose apparently perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

Start date: March 2017

Where to watch: Sky Atlantic

Girlboss

This is a Charlize Theron produced, Britt Robertson starring drama based on Nasty Gal CEO Sophia Amoruso’s autobiography.

Start date: April 21

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear White People

TV series version of the 2014 film of the same name, which aims to satirise so-called “post-racial America”.

Start date: April 28

Where to watch: Netflix

Doctor Who

The legendary Time Lord returns to screens once more – confirmed as Peter Capaldi’s last outing as the Doctor.

Start date: April (TBC)

Where to watch: BBC1

Sense8 (Season 2)

The second season of the Wachowskis’ globe spanning science fiction looks to continue the mind-bending events.

Start date: May 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Anne

Historical drama based on the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Start date: May 12

Where to watch: Netflix

I Love Dick

Comedy-drama based on the novel of the same name heralded as both “radical” and “gossipy” by critics, so hopefully the TV version will be equally boundary pushing.

Start date: May 12

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Twin Peaks

The utterly unique, utterly weird David Lynch show returns after 27 years away, with most of the original cast intact.

Start date: May 22

Where to watch: Sky Atlantic

House of Cards (Season 5)

The show that started the binge-watching trend returns for its fifth season with Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood.

Start date: May 30

Where to watch: Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery

The brand new Star Trek TV show is heading to Netflix UK in May, after its American run on CBS.

Start date: May (TBC)

Where to watch: Netflix

Catastrophe

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s hilarious marital sitcom returns for a third series.

Start date: Spring 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: Channel 4

The Last Kingdom (Season 2)

The second series of the adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s historical novels series The Saxon Stories is being co-produced by BBC America and Netflix Start date: Spring 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: Netflix

Line of Duty

The hit crime thriller makes the jump from BB2 to BBC1 this year as Martin Compston and Vicky McClure return.

Start date: Spring 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: BBC1

Fargo

Ewan McGregor and Harry Potter’s David Thewlis join the already stellar cast of the US drama for its third instalment.

Start date: Spring 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: Channel 4

Top of the Lake (Season 2)

Nicole Kidman joins the ranks for the crime-drama’s tense second series, as the action shifts from New Zealand to Sydney and Hong Kong.

Start date: Spring 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: BBC2

Orange is the New Black (Season 5)

The fifth season of the women’s prison set comedy-drama is far from the last; OITNB has been renewed for a sixth and seventh run.

Start date: June 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

The violent fantasy epic returns for its penultimate season, in a later summer slot than it is used to.

Start date: Summer 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: Sky Atlantic

Poldark (Season 3)

Filming is well under way on the new series of the Aiden Turner starring period drama, and reports suggest the BBC may move its broadcast date forward to avoid clashing with another high-profile show.

Start date: Summer 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: BBC1

Stranger Things (Season 2)

Netflix’s mysterious pop-culture smash returns to screens with a fitting Halloween start date.

Start date: October 31

Where to watch: Netflix

Cold Feet

The second series of the reboot that took most people by surprise last year should be with us by the end of 2017.

Start date: Autumn 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: ITV

Victoria (Season 2)

ITV’s lavish period drama about Queen Victoria is set to return for a second season later in the year.

Start date: Autumn 2017 (TBC)

Where to watch: ITV

The Crown (Season 2)

The big-budget regal drama won acclaim when it debuted last year as Netflix’s most expensive original production to date, and it’s due to return later in the year.

Start date: November (TBC)

Where to watch: Netflix

