Edinburgh unveils plans for festive celebrations in New Town

Huge ice and snow sculptures of Robert the Bruce, Mary Queen of Scots, Dolly the Sheep, Greyfriars Bobby and the Loch Ness Monster will be brought into the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town for the festive season.

A “frozen museum” will be created at the west end of George Street as part of a major overhaul of the city’s winter festivals.

The creators of The Ice Kingdom in London on the new addition to Edinburgh's festive line-up.

Kelpies, Highlands cows, Vikings and eagles will be among the other “Scottish icons” turned into works of art for The Ice Adventure, which will run until Christmas Eve.

The new ticketed event, billed as an “immersive walk-through experience”, will replace the popoular Street of Light installation, which attracted more than half a million people to George Street and the Royal Mile in the last two years.

However one of Edinburgh’s most prominent buildings will be turned into a giant advent calendar as part of a drive to ensure attractions are more spread out around the city.

Historic images of Edinburgh in winter will be projected onto the face of General Register House, the national archive building at the corner of Princes Street and the Bridges, in the run-up to Christmas.

A light dome also be installed at the junction of Castle Street and George Street, with the latter thoroughfare expected to be closed to traffic throughout from mid-November to Christmas Eve.

Organisers hope the new features will help alleviate the kind of over-crowding problems experienced on Princes Street and The Mound.

Underbelly, which is producing the Christmas event for the fifth time, has confirmed that the city’s popular festive ice rink will be allowed to return to St Andrew Square, despite a controversial ban on Fringe shows in the summer, for the duration of the seven-week festival.

Howevever the Famous Spiegeltent, the popular Fringe venue ousted from the historic garden in August, will be making a comeback elsewhere.

A special festive edition of La Clique, its popular late-night cabaret shown, will instead be staged at its new home in Festival Square.

Other initiatives will see one of the city’s trams transformed for the festive season by schoolchildren who will be able to help redesign its branding.

Young people will also be creating special window displays for St Giles’ Cathedral and several outlying parts of the city, including Leith, Craigmillar, Wester Hailes and Drumbrae.

Underbelly is joining forces with Hamilton Ice, producers of The Ice Kingdom event in London's Hyde Park in recent years, to create the new attraction for George Street, which will open on 17 November and run until Christmas Eve.