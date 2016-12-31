Edinburgh’s Hogmanay: what to see and do

Edinburgh is getting ready to throw the world’s biggest Hogmanay party.

WEST PRINCES STREET GARDENS

Paisley’s singing superstar Paolo Nutini headlines the second of two shows beneath the castle, with support from The Lightning Seeds, The Vegan Leather and Lemonhaze.

CASTLE STREET STAGE

Festival favourites Salsa Celtica – formed in Edinburgh 21 years ago – return home to headline the Celtic-roots crossover stage, where Gaelic supergroup Manran and acclaimed double act Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton will also perform.

FREDERICK STREET STAGE

The London club night makes a return to the street party, with their choice of tunes set to provide the length of Princes Street.

MOUND STAGE

A new collaboration with the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival will see three of the hottest acts on the city’s local scene – James Brown Is Annie, Brass Gumbo and Blues ‘n’ Trouble – land slots overlooking the arena.

WAVERLEY STREET STAGE

The “Madchester” era survivors The Charlatans will headline the street party’s popular indie stage, after Ayrshire outfit Fathersons and rising star Charlotte Brimner, the Dundee singer better known as Be Charlotte.

HIGH STREET AND PARLIAMENT SQUARE

Kilter and HotScotch will take the crowds through four hours of dancing, while Talisk, Feis Rois and the Top Floor Taivers will be part of a showcase of the latest trad talent.