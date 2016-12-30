Edinburgh Hogmanay revellers told to expect wind and rain

Weather experts have warned revellers to brace themselves for downpours in Edinburgh city centre on Hogmanay.

Blustery conditions are expected from early afternoon, although the skies are expected to be clear in the run-up to “The Bells.”

Gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are being predicted by the Met Office, the capital is set to escape the severe winds which have led to its world-famous street party being cancelled twice before.

Senior Met Office advisor Graeme Forrester said: “Everything is looking nice and dry for Edinburgh urge until Hogmanay itself, when there will be a band of rain coming south, which will affect the city centre from around 2pm till around 8pm. It should be pretty fair by midnight.”