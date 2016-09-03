Edinburgh festive events under threat due to gallery’s revamp

EDINBURGH’S Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations are under threat from the £16.8 million project to expand Scotland’s flagship art gallery, it has emerged.

Culture chiefs at the council and event producers fear the “financial viability” of the events – worth around £240m to the economy – is at risk due to uncertainty over the impact of work at the Scottish National Gallery.

They have warned “unimpeded” access is needed to both The Mound precinct and East Princes Street Gardens to ensure vital commercial income which “underpins” the festivities is protected.

The National Galleries of Scotland has been asked to agree a two-month embargo on work to create a new entrance and exhibition spaces to ensure “core and commercially critical” areas are available over two winters.

But the situation is still unresolved despite behind-the-scenes talks and insiders say the impasse has held up the issuing of a new tender to run the Christmas and Hogmanay events from 2017-i8 on.

Two firms, Underbelly and Unique Events, have a joint contract worth £1.3m to run the Christmas and Hogmanay events respectively.

Several galleries, a print room and a library have been closed down in the last few days as preparations get under way for the project, which will see building work begin next spring. But it emerged this week that the new spaces will not be open until 2019.

David Waddell, senior events officer at the council, said the proposed works were likely to “greatly impact” on the economic benefit from the events.

He added: “The council is about to re-tender for Christmas and Hogmanay – if this area is unavailable in 2017 and 2018 then it adversely impacts their financial viability. We request an embargo be incorporated within the works to ensure The Mound precinct is available.”

Underbelly said 70 per cent of commercial income which helps bankroll the Christmas festival – for which 466,000 people bought tickets last year – is generated at The Mound and East Princes Street Gardens.

A dossier for the council by Underbelly warning about the impact of the building work said there were aspects to the plans that will “jeopardise” the operation of the city’s events.

It states: “Ideally, work would be phased so it can be continued on other parts of the project which do not impinge on the areas required for Christmas and Hogmanay.”

An NGS spokeswoman said: “We will work closely with the council and other parties in the lead-up and during the construction period of the project. With good planning and communication all events should be able to go ahead as scheduled.

“Minor disruption will be inevitable in the short term. However, this project will bring a major improvement to this public realm space, which will significantly benefit everyone who visits or uses it, including traders. We estimate that, as a direct result of this project, the economy will gain an additional £30 million every year.”