Dutch masterpiece The Goldfinch to go on show in Scotland for the first time

A world-famous Dutch masterpiece which inspired a modern-day literary sensation and a forthcoming Hollywood film is to go on display in Scotland for the first time.

More than 200,000 queued around the block to see Dutch master Carel Fabritius’s renowned painting on display at the Frick Collection in New York.

The Goldfinch painting, which will be on show on at the Scottish National Gallery over the festive season, was at the centre of American author Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The 2013 best-seller of the same name tells of a 13-year-old boy who survives a terror attack at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, which claims the life of his mother, but takes with him the iconic painting before he emerges from the debris.

The book is currently being adapted into for the big-screen by movie giants Warner Bros and Irish film director John Crowley, who made the three-times Oscar-nominated drama Brooklyn.

The National Galleries of Scotland has hailed the painting as “a beautiful and mysterious masterpiece from the golden age of Dutch art.”

A spokesman said: “An artist of remarkable skill, Fabritius was tragically killed at the age of 32, when a gunpowder store exploded, destroying large parts of the city of Delft and killing hundreds of its residents.

“It is presumed that much of Fabritius’s work was lost in the explosion, and only around a dozen of his paintings survive. Among these The Goldfinch, which was painted in the year he died, is considered by many to be his masterpiece.

“This will be a very rare opportunity for art and literature lovers alike to come face to face with one of the most compelling paintings in Western art.”

The Goldfinch will be on display at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh from 4 November to 18 December.