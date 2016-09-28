Dundee's V&A to become a work of art two years before it opens

Dundee's new V&A museum is set to be turned into a glow-in-the-dark work of art - two years before the waterfront attraction opens its doors to the public.

A host of the city's most striking landmarks will also become the backdrop for spectacular light shows at the finale of a year-long celebration of Scotland's best architecture on 18 and 19 November.

Special effects will be installed on the vast construction site of Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's V&A building, which will be the only design museum in the UK outside London when it is completed.

The city's 15th century "Steeple," Scotland's oldest surviving medieval tower, a 16th century graveyard, a former printworks where annuals like The Beano and Dandy were made, the McManus Galleries and the Caird Hall will all be part of the event.

Leading artists will be creating special installations for the Festival of Architecture "Light Nights," which will also feature a torchlight procession, choir singing, pyrotechnics, theatre productions, an architectural walking trail and a night-time market.

Giant-sized pods which create light waves and "massage-like movements" will be installed on the street of the city centre to direct passers-by to Slessor Gardens, the city's new waterfront park, which was opened by the Queen earlier this year, and overlooks the new V&A museum.

More than 400 events are part of the Festival of Architecture, which was instigated by the Royal Incorporation of Architecture in Scotland and is one of the major elements of the Scottish Government's Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Each event has celebrated and promoted Scotland’s many achievements in innovation, architecture and design and inspired Scots and visitors alike.

“2016 has also seen Dundee undergo a significant amount of architectural regeneration, not least Kengo Kuma’s extraordinary work on V&A Museum of Design Dundee. Light Nights is an opportunity to highlight the city’s most striking architecture from the old to the new, including the V&A Dundee construction site.

"I’m looking forward to attending the Light Nights celebrations in November to mark the end of the Festival of Architecture and the start of Dundee’s annual Christmas festivities.”

David Dunbar, chair of the Festival of Architecture said: “It is a very fitting way to bring the festival to a close by celebrating Dundee’s fine architecture of the past and the future at the Light Nights event.

"It’s been a triumphant year with over 400 vibrant and varied festival events and 800,000 people from across Scotland getting involved and taking part. We are looking forward to an illuminating finale for the Festival in Dundee this November.”