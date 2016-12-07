Donalda MacKinnon appointed BBC Scotland's female director

BBC Scotland has appointed the first female figurehead in its history.

Former teacher Donalda Mackinnon has taken charge at Pacific Quay in Glasgow with immediate effect after being promoted to the post of director.

A former head of Gaelic and children’s services for the BBC in Scotland, she has most recently been been head of programmes at Pacific Quay.

Ms Mackinnon will take charge of all commissioning and production north of the border after being appointed to succeed Ken MacQuarrie, who was promoted to become the BBC’s new director of nations and regions in September, after seven years at the helm at Pacific Quay.

Ms MacKinnon, who regularly deputised for Mr MacQuarrie, has been placed in charge in Scotland at a time of mounting political pressure for the BBC to allocate more resources north of the border.

BBC Scotland has also been exploring options for a so-called “Scottish Six” bulletin, which would see an-hour long show replacing the separate BBC News at Six and Reporting Scotland programmes north of the border.

Ms MacKinnon said: “Being part of the huge team effort that brings so many different programmes to all our audiences is a real privilege and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help shape that even more in the future.

“The new BBC Charter offers great opportunities – and a few challenges – as we aim to make great content that reflects Scotland’s diversity and distinctiveness for audiences here, across the UK and the world.

"I know there’s a wealth of talent and creativity in BBC Scotland, in the wider sector and in partner organisations.

"Working brilliantly together, I’m confident we can make compelling and enthralling programmes that entertain and inform all of our audiences.”

Tony Hall, the BBC’s director general, said: “I’m delighted that Donalda is going to take up this role. In her current job she has been responsible for the teams producing hits like Still Game, Fair Isle and Highlands – Scotland’s Wild Heart.

“I’m confident that BBC Scotland will continue its creative success under her leadership and will get even better at representing life in Scotland.”

Mr MacQuarrie said: “Donalda has an excellent track record in bringing a wide range of engaging programmes to our audiences and I know she’ll continue to work with the BBC Scotland staff and the independent production community to build on that.

“She’s hugely respected throughout the creative sector and I know BBC Scotland will be in very good hands.”