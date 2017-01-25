DF Concerts confirm first details of new Glasgow music festival

A new three-day Scottish music festival to effectively replace T in the Park has been confirmed - but details of who is playing are being kept firmly under wraps.

A social media campaign was launched today for TRNSMT - which will be staged from 7-9 July by promoters DF Concerts.

The Glasgow-based company confirmed T in the Park was being shelved in November after two troubled years at Strathallan, in Perthshire.

The company has refused to comment on speculation that it had already lined up a new event on Glasgow Green, which has previously hosted outdoor festivals and major concerts.

Rock bands Radiohead and Coldplay have already been tipped to play the new event, which will be staged during T in the Park’s normal spot in the calendar.

However it is expected to be a “non-camping” event in a bid to attract an older clientele and curb some of the problems with disorder that have dogged T in the Park in recent years.

Facebook and Twitter accounts promoting the new event were launched just after midnight, along with a 20-second video.

The official website, which is being run by DF Concerts, only confirms the dates and location of the festival, but allows fans to register for first details of the line-up and ticket sales.

It is understood full details of the new festival will be anounced in the next few days.

When the cancellation of this year’s T in the Park was confirmed in November, DF Concerts insisted that the event was simply “taking a break.”

The company blamed its forced relocation from its long-time home from Balado airfield over an underground oil pipeline and a prolonged battle over an osprey’s nest.

Chief executive Geoff Ellis later said he wanted to “wring the necks” of the Health and Safety Executive for insisting the Balado site could no longer be used.