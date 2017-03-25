Daily Mash to host new satirical show on BBC

The Daily Mash website and the BBC have joined forces to launch a new satirical show, set to air on BBC2.

Stand-up comic Nish Kumar will front The Mash Report, described as an “up to the minute, satirical news show working with The Daily Mash”.

The show will feature the writing talent of The Daily Mash, the UK’s most popular original comedy website, famed for its spoof news stories.

The website, launched in 2007 by journalists Paul Stokes and Neil Rafferty, was chosen as the creative partner, after a competitive piloting process to find a new BBC2 topical comedy format.

British broadcasters have been seeking a UK version of the late-night US satire shows presented by John Oliver and previously Jon Stewart, which deliver a savage critique of the day’s events and often influence the news agenda.

Brexit and Donald Trump should provide fertile material for a show which grasps the nettle. ITV’s The Nightly Show, which forced News at Ten from its slot, was advertised as a “satirical” show.

But the format, which has so far failed to catch the public’s imagination, favours celebrity guests and non-political chat.

Unspun With Matt Forde, on Dave, has become a cult political comedy show which regularly attracts leading Westminster figures. ‘

The Mash Report will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Nish will analyse the week’s news stories, “brilliantly lampooning everything from hard news to showbiz and zeitgeist cultural phenomena,” the BBC said. Ten 30-minute episodes have been commissioned.

Patrick Holland, BBC2 channel editor, said The Mash Report would be “whip-smart, hugely timely and driven by some great new talent.” He added: “I’d like to thank all the teams who contributed to the different pilots.

“The standard was exceptionally high, but we were drawn to The Mash Report’s blend of great satire allied with the surreal. It feels really innovative.”

An “exceptional group of writers and performers” is promised to support Kumar, who presented the Newsjack comedy show on Radio 4 Extra.

The Daily Mash series will be made by Princess Productions, part of the Endemol Shine Group.

