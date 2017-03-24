Wrestling to return to primetime ITV slot after 30 years

British wrestling is returning to the small screen for a new 10-part series on ITV.

The series will air on Saturday evening in front of a live audience, 30 years after the original World Of Sport wrestling ended.

It follows a one-off special which aired on ITV on New Year’s Eve.

World Of Sport made household names of wrestling stars such as Big Daddy, Mick McManus and Rollerball Rocco when it aired on British TV screens.

ITV said that the new show, WOS Wrestling, “will feature the very best of today’s wrestlers from the current red-hot UK wrestling scene”.

ITV Studios Manchester director of entertainment Tom Mclennan said: “Britain’s wrestling scene is thriving and there has never been a better time to bring it back to ITV after a gap of 30 years.”

The show is expected to kick off in late spring or summer this year.