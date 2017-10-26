TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best from the schedules. . .

Gunpowder, BBC One, Saturday, 9.10pm

Man Down

As the King’s network of spies close in on them, Catesby (Kit Harington) and Wintour (Edward Holcroft) attempt to raise an army for their plot across mainland Europe. Back in England, Cecil’s questioning of Lady Anne does not yield results about her cousin’s whereabouts.

Harry Potter And The History Of Magic, BBC Two, Saturday, 9pm

An enchanting new documentary, uncovering the real life traditions of magic at the heart of Harry Potter. A thrilling journey through legends, belief and folklore, this film goes behind the scenes with the British Library as they search to tell that story through objects in their collection,

Inspector George Gently, BBC One, Monday, 8.30pm

After 10 years and 23 episodes of the BBC One drama Inspector George Gently say farewell with a final film: Gently And The New Age. With Martin Shaw as the honourable DCI. The story begins with Gently giving evidence at The Old Bailey against corrupt police officers in the Met - his old enemies.

Release The Hounds: Halloween Special, ITV2, Tuesday, 9pm

Brand new host, Matt Edmondson, will be at the helm of the celebrated show, which will see TOWIE cast members swap Essex for a remote forest at the dead of night. Brothers Jon and Chris Clark will join Courtney Green and Chloe Meadows for the spooktacular feature-length episode.

Man Down, Channel 4, Wednesday, 10pm

In the second episode Dan presents Emma (Jeany Spark) with a perfect vision of a family and embarks on a journey to rediscover a terrible truth about a misremembered friendship. Meanwhile Jo embraces freeganism and Dan reluctantly re-enters the teaching profession... kind of.

