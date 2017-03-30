Sue Perkins to host Bafta awards ceremony

Former Great British Bake Off star Sue Perkins has been announced as the host of this year’s Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards.

The ceremony has been hosted by Graham Norton for the past four years.

Perkins said: “I am thrilled to be hosting the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards this year.

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

“Not only is it one of the highlights of the television calendar, it’s also a superbly fun night and an opportunity to celebrate the incredible British talent we have behind our very best TV programmes.”

The TV Baftas will take place at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank on May 14.

This will be Perkins’ first year as master of ceremonies at the star-studded event.

Norton has hosted the show every year since 2010, apart from in 2012 when comedian Dara O Briain took over the job.

Follow @ScotsmanSport for the latest sports news and comment

Perkins is best known for her work with her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, with whom she hosted Bake Off for seven series on the BBC.

The duo also recently presented Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief.

Clare Brown, director of production at Bafta, said: “Sue is a hugely talented presenter, comedian and writer who is much loved by the British public. She is respected in the industry for both her warm and witty on-screen presence and for her skill as a comedy writer. It’s a pleasure to welcome her as the host of this year’s awards.”

Pinki Chambers, commissioning editor for BBC Entertainment, said: “Sue is dearly loved by the BBC’s viewers and we are delighted that she is hosting the awards this year. Her warmth and humour will resonate with people at home and I have no doubt that it will be a highly entertaining evening for everyone.”

The full nominations for the TV Baftas will be announced at 7.30am on April 11.

The May 14 ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One.