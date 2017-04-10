Still Game and Hibs' Scottish Cup final win up for top TV honours

Still Game, Scot Squad, Robbie Coltrane, Lorraine Kelly and Hibernian's historic Scottish Cup final win are in the running for some of Scotland's highest TV honours.
Actor Douglas Henshall is also in contention twice in the same category for the forthcoming Royal Television Society Awards.
Documentaries about the remote island Fair Isle, the Dunblane shooting tragedy and the Scottish-built ocean liner Queen Mary have all been shortlisted.
Gok Wan and The Hairy Bikers could also claim honours at the awards, which recognise shows made in Scotland as well as Scottish production companies.
Still Game's return to the nation's TV screens after a nine-year hiatus is up against Scot Squad's Christmas special and a third BBC Scotland show, Two Doors Down, in the comedy category.
The third series of Shetland, which stars Henshall as detective Jimmy Perez, is in contention for best drama against In Plain Sight, which saw the actor depict a police officer in pursuit of the serial killer Peter Manuel, played by Martin Compston.
Also in the running is the Victorian espionage drama The Secret Agent, which was filmed in Edinburgh.
Coltrane, who shot to fame in the drama series Cracker, could be honoured for his Critical Evidence series, which explored the techniques used to crack real-life murder cases.
The Sky Sports coverage of Hibs' Scottish Cup victory against Rangers will be competing against the BBC series Scotland's Game, which explored key episodes in the nation's football history.
April Chamberlain, chair of the judges for the awards, which will be held in Glasgow next month, said: "Entries for this year's awards were greater than ever before with a fabulous spread across all the categories.
"The range and breadth of the entries was truly impressive and the judges have been wowed by the talents and skills of the people working in the production community in Scotland."
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
Best Daytime
Gok's Fill Your House For Free Raise The Roof Productions for Channel 4
The Hairy Bikers' Pubs That Built Britain: Glasgow BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two
The TV That Made Me Raise The Roof Productions for BBC One
Best Factual Entertainment and Features
Big Fish Man Tern for Quest
Britain’s Wildest Weather 2016 Tern for Channel 4
Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence IWC for A&E
Best Documentary and Specialist Factual: History
Dunblane STV Productions/Beriff McGinty for BBC Two
Scotland and the Klan Matchlight for BBC Scotland
The Queen Mary: Greatest Ocean Liner STV for BBC Two
Best Documentary and Specialist Factual: Arts
Britain's Lost Masterpieces Tern/Iconografie Films for BBC Four
imagine...Danger! Cornelia Parker BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One
The Secret Life of Sue Townsend BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two
Best Documentary and Specialist Factual
Fair Isle: Living on the Edge BBC Studios Scotland for BBC One Scotland/BBC Four
My Baby, Psychosis and Me Matchlight/Sprout Pictures for BBC One
This Farming Life BBC Studios for BBC Two
Best Drama
In Plain Sight World Productions/Finlaggan Films for ITV
Shetland Series 3 ITV Studios for BBC Scotland
The Secret Agent World Productions for BBC Scotland
News and Current Affairs: Best News Programme
Reporting Scotland BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland
STV Central: Chhokar Story STV for STV
STV North STV for STV
News and Current Affairs: Best Current Affairs
BBC Scotland Investigates: The Great Military Charity Scandal BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland
Scotland and the Battle for Britain STV Productions for STV
Seb Coe and the Corruption Scandal BBC for BBC Panorama
Best Sport Programme
0-60mph: Britain’s Fastest Kids Finestripe Productions for Channel 4
2016 Scottish Cup - Rangers v Hibernian Sky Sports for Sky Sports
Scotland's Game BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland
Best Comedy
Scot Squad Festive Special The Comedy Unit for BBC Scotland
Still Game BBC Studios Scotland for BBC One
Two Doors Down BBC Studios Scotland for BBC Two
Best Children's Programme
All Over the Workplace - Politics BBC Scotland Children's for CBBC
Eve - The P.R.I.C.E. of War Leopard Drama for CBBC
Lifebabble - Changing Families BBC Scotland Children's for CBBC
Best Short Form Content
American Dream Playdead for Wondros
Elements of Art and Design Playdead for BBC Bitesize
Short Stuff BBC Studios Scotland/BBC Scotland Social Media for BBC Scotland social media channels
Best Animation and VFX
Dawn of War III Axis Animation for YouTube
One Of Us Axis VFX for BBC One
The Famous Grouse Flaunt Productions for social media
Student Television Award
Ben Cresswell - Gnome Edinburgh College of Art
Eric Romero - Lethe Edinburgh Napier University
Eric Romero - Native Immigrant Edinburgh Napier University
Jamie Sutherland, Kate Galbraith, Calum McIntosh, Sean Hayman - The Cornerman University of Stirling
On Screen Personality of the Year
Gok Wan - Fill Your House For Free Raise The Roof Productions for Channel 4
Lorraine Kelly - Lorraine Kelly's Hogmanay Show Solus Productions for STV
Phil Spencer - Love It Or List It Raise The Roof Productions for Channel 4
Young Journalist of the Year
Kevin Anderson Firecrest Films for Channel 4
Nick Eardley BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland
Rachel Coburn BBC Scotland News and Current Affairs for BBC Scotland
Television Director of the Year
Jude Ho - The Secret Life of Sue Townsend BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two
Louise Lockwood - Fair Isle: Living on the Edge BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One Scotland/BBC Four
Michael Keillor - Line of Duty World Productions for BBC One
Best Camera
Adam Etherington - One of Us BBC Scotland for BBC One
Glen Milner - Handmade: By Royal Appointment - Steinway & Sons BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Four
Louise Lockwood - Fair Isle: Living on the Edge BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One Scotland
Best Sound
John Cobban - Eve Leopard Drama for CBBC
Kahl Henderson - The Secret Agent World Productions for BBC One
Stewart Simpson - Handmade: By Royal Appointment - Steinway & Sons BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Four
Best Post Production: Editing
Alex Broad - imagine...Danger! Cornelia Parker BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One
Emma Oxley - One of Us BBC Scotland for BBC One
Jonathan Seal - The Marvellous World of Roald Dahl BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two
Best Post Production: Graphics and Titling
ISO Design - New Town/Beyond the Battlefield: 100 Years of Erskine Mentorn/BBC Scotland for BBC Two
Kevin McCrae, Elements of Art & Design Playdead for BBC Bitesize
Mark Knapton, The Brewery VFX - The Marvellous World of Roald Dahl BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two
Best Innovation Award
BBC Build It Scotland BBC Scotland Learning for BBC Scotland
Jack McGill - Homeless World Cup QTV Sports for social media
ISO Design - UK Data Dome Future ISO Design for Cities Catapult
Royal Television Society Scotland Award
To be announced on the night.