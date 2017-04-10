Still Game and Hibs' Scottish Cup final win up for top TV honours

Still Game, Scot Squad, Robbie Coltrane, Lorraine Kelly and Hibernian's historic Scottish Cup final win are in the running for some of Scotland's highest TV honours.

Actor Douglas Henshall is also in contention twice in the same category for the forthcoming Royal Television Society Awards.

Documentaries about the remote island Fair Isle, the Dunblane shooting tragedy and the Scottish-built ocean liner Queen Mary have all been shortlisted.

Gok Wan and The Hairy Bikers could also claim honours at the awards, which recognise shows made in Scotland as well as Scottish production companies.

Still Game's return to the nation's TV screens after a nine-year hiatus is up against Scot Squad's Christmas special and a third BBC Scotland show, Two Doors Down, in the comedy category.

The third series of Shetland, which stars Henshall as detective Jimmy Perez, is in contention for best drama against In Plain Sight, which saw the actor depict a police officer in pursuit of the serial killer Peter Manuel, played by Martin Compston.

Also in the running is the Victorian espionage drama The Secret Agent, which was filmed in Edinburgh.

Coltrane, who shot to fame in the drama series Cracker, could be honoured for his Critical Evidence series, which explored the techniques used to crack real-life murder cases.

The Sky Sports coverage of Hibs' Scottish Cup victory against Rangers will be competing against the BBC series Scotland's Game, which explored key episodes in the nation's football history.

April Chamberlain, chair of the judges for the awards, which will be held in Glasgow next month, said: "Entries for this year's awards were greater than ever before with a fabulous spread across all the categories.

"The range and breadth of the entries was truly impressive and the judges have been wowed by the talents and skills of the people working in the production community in Scotland."

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Best Daytime



Gok's Fill Your House For Free Raise The Roof Productions for Channel 4

The Hairy Bikers' Pubs That Built Britain: Glasgow BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two

The TV That Made Me Raise The Roof Productions for BBC One

Best Factual Entertainment and Features



Big Fish Man Tern for Quest

Britain’s Wildest Weather 2016 Tern for Channel 4

Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence IWC for A&E

Best Documentary and Specialist Factual: History



Dunblane STV Productions/Beriff McGinty for BBC Two

Scotland and the Klan Matchlight for BBC Scotland

The Queen Mary: Greatest Ocean Liner STV for BBC Two

Best Documentary and Specialist Factual: Arts



Britain's Lost Masterpieces Tern/Iconografie Films for BBC Four

imagine...Danger! Cornelia Parker BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One

The Secret Life of Sue Townsend BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two

Best Documentary and Specialist Factual

Fair Isle: Living on the Edge BBC Studios Scotland for BBC One Scotland/BBC Four

My Baby, Psychosis and Me Matchlight/Sprout Pictures for BBC One

This Farming Life BBC Studios for BBC Two

Best Drama

In Plain Sight World Productions/Finlaggan Films for ITV

Shetland Series 3 ITV Studios for BBC Scotland

The Secret Agent World Productions for BBC Scotland

News and Current Affairs: Best News Programme



Reporting Scotland BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland

STV Central: Chhokar Story STV for STV

STV North STV for STV

News and Current Affairs: Best Current Affairs

BBC Scotland Investigates: The Great Military Charity Scandal BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland

Scotland and the Battle for Britain STV Productions for STV

Seb Coe and the Corruption Scandal BBC for BBC Panorama



Best Sport Programme



0-60mph: Britain’s Fastest Kids Finestripe Productions for Channel 4

2016 Scottish Cup - Rangers v Hibernian Sky Sports for Sky Sports

Scotland's Game BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland

Best Comedy



Scot Squad Festive Special The Comedy Unit for BBC Scotland

Still Game BBC Studios Scotland for BBC One

Two Doors Down BBC Studios Scotland for BBC Two

Best Children's Programme



All Over the Workplace - Politics BBC Scotland Children's for CBBC

Eve - The P.R.I.C.E. of War Leopard Drama for CBBC

Lifebabble - Changing Families BBC Scotland Children's for CBBC

Best Short Form Content



American Dream Playdead for Wondros

Elements of Art and Design Playdead for BBC Bitesize

Short Stuff BBC Studios Scotland/BBC Scotland Social Media for BBC Scotland social media channels

Best Animation and VFX



Dawn of War III Axis Animation for YouTube

One Of Us Axis VFX for BBC One

The Famous Grouse Flaunt Productions for social media

Student Television Award

Ben Cresswell - Gnome Edinburgh College of Art

Eric Romero - Lethe Edinburgh Napier University

Eric Romero - Native Immigrant Edinburgh Napier University

Jamie Sutherland, Kate Galbraith, Calum McIntosh, Sean Hayman - The Cornerman University of Stirling

On Screen Personality of the Year

Gok Wan - Fill Your House For Free Raise The Roof Productions for Channel 4

Lorraine Kelly - Lorraine Kelly's Hogmanay Show Solus Productions for STV

Phil Spencer - Love It Or List It Raise The Roof Productions for Channel 4

Young Journalist of the Year

Kevin Anderson Firecrest Films for Channel 4

Nick Eardley BBC Scotland for BBC Scotland

Rachel Coburn BBC Scotland News and Current Affairs for BBC Scotland

Television Director of the Year

Jude Ho - The Secret Life of Sue Townsend BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two

Louise Lockwood - Fair Isle: Living on the Edge BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One Scotland/BBC Four

Michael Keillor - Line of Duty World Productions for BBC One

Best Camera

Adam Etherington - One of Us BBC Scotland for BBC One

Glen Milner - Handmade: By Royal Appointment - Steinway & Sons BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Four

Louise Lockwood - Fair Isle: Living on the Edge BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One Scotland

Best Sound



John Cobban - Eve Leopard Drama for CBBC

Kahl Henderson - The Secret Agent World Productions for BBC One

Stewart Simpson - Handmade: By Royal Appointment - Steinway & Sons BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Four

Best Post Production: Editing



Alex Broad - imagine...Danger! Cornelia Parker BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC One

Emma Oxley - One of Us BBC Scotland for BBC One

Jonathan Seal - The Marvellous World of Roald Dahl BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two

Best Post Production: Graphics and Titling



ISO Design - New Town/Beyond the Battlefield: 100 Years of Erskine Mentorn/BBC Scotland for BBC Two

Kevin McCrae, Elements of Art & Design Playdead for BBC Bitesize

Mark Knapton, The Brewery VFX - The Marvellous World of Roald Dahl BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions for BBC Two

Best Innovation Award

BBC Build It Scotland BBC Scotland Learning for BBC Scotland

Jack McGill - Homeless World Cup QTV Sports for social media

ISO Design - UK Data Dome Future ISO Design for Cities Catapult

Royal Television Society Scotland Award

To be announced on the night.