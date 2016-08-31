Second season confirmed for Netflix show Stranger Things

Netflix has confirmed that its hit show Stranger Things will be back for a second series.

Nine new episodes of the programme will debut on the streaming service in 2017.

Starring Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine, the first eight instalments follow the search for a young boy who vanishes in small-town Indiana in 1983.

The child’s mother (Ryder) opens an investigation into his disappearance that unravels a series of mysteries involving top secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and a strange little girl.

The second season was announced with an eerie video on Twitter.

It announces that it will be set in 1984 and gives a series of headings including “The pumpkin patch” and “The secret cabin”, leading fans to speculate that they are episode titles.

The horror/sci-fi series was created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY