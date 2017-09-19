Scots comedian Susan Calman slaps down Twitter trolls

A comedian signed up to take part in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing has revealed how she was bodyshamed by online trolls before the first episode airs this weekend.

Susan Calman shared a video clip of pop star Beyonce flicking her hair with the words: “I don’t often interact with trolls but occasionally I do. For years I thought I was fat and ugly. I’m not. And I won’t let anyone say I am.”

The Scots performer, daughter of Glasgow University chancellor Sir Kenneth Calman, added: “I have a five-year-old niece. I want her to know that no one (man or woman) should make her feel bad about how she looks. Strictly is for her.”

Calman had shared several pictures of her rehearsing for the hit BBC1 show, which returns on Saturday, only to subjected to cruel remarks from some users regarding her appearence.

One anonymous account said “They let pigs dance?” to which Calman replied: “No, but they do let d***s on Twitter.”

Last month Calman was the victim of homophobic abuse after she first announced her partipation in Strictly.

In response, the comic said: “I can be both a kick ass time travelling lesbian and a bombshell in a dress. That’s the joy of Strictly.”