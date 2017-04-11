Robbie Coltrane in running for TV BAFTA for National Treasure

Robbie Coltrane is in the running for glory at the BAFTA TV Awards - for his portrayal of a former comedy star accused of historical sex crimes.
The Scottish actor, who starred alongside Julie Walters in ITV series National Treasure, will be up against Benedict Cumberbatch for his role in the BBC historical The Hollow Crown.
Rutherglen-born Coltrane, a previous BAFTA winner for his role as a criminal psychologist in the crime drama Cracker, is one of four contenders in the best leading actor category.
The Harry Potter star has also helped National Treasure win a nomination for best mini-series for next month’s awards.
Netflix royal drama The Crown leads the race for BAFTA honours, with five nominations, including best drama series and Claire Foy as best leading actress.
Foy’s rivals for the award include Nikki Amuka-Bird for NW, Jodie Comer for Thirteen and Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley.
Damilola, Our Leading Boy, a drama about the murder of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor in London in 2000, has three nominations, including a leading actor nod for its star Babou Ceesay.
Also up for three honours is Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit BBC comedy, which started life as one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe four years ago, and is due to return to the event this summer.
Olivia Colman is up against Fleabag co-star Waller-Bridge for the prize for the best female performance in a comedy programme.
Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman will be up against comics Graham Norton, Michael McIntyre and Adam Hills for best entertainment performance.
The winners will be announced on 14 May at a London ceremony hosted by the former Great British Bake-Off star Sue Perkins.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father
Babour Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
eading actress
Claire Foy – The crown
Jodi Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley
Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays – Line of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager
Supporting Actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Drama series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley
War and Peace
Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
National Treasure
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution
Entertainment Programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills
Claudia Winkleman
Graham Norton
Michael McIntyre
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield –The Windsors
Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Scripted Comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just Do Nothing
Reality and Constructed Factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
International
The Night Of
The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Stranger Things
Transparent
Current Affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed
Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Unarmed Black Male
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours in...
Who Do You Think You Are?
Factual Series
24 Hrs in Police Custody
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe
Kids on the Edge
Prosecutors: Real Crime & Punishment
Single Documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Live Event
Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Theipval
Shakespeare Live!
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queens 90th Birthday
Specialist Factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry: All Man
Planet Earth II
