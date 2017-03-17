Revealed: Simple trick that could slash your Sky TV bill

Want to save £139 a year on your Sky TV subscription with a single click of a button?

Of course you do. The good news is you could cut the cost of your bill in just a few minutes.

If you’ve been a Sky customer for a year or longer you could be overpaying almost £140 each year, with some viewers paying as much as £696 per year if they have the films and sports package.

If you’ve not already got a discounted subscription then this trick could save you the difference. Fair warning, though – while this should work to get you a discount, you will also be signing up to a new contract.

So only do this if you’re happy to stay with Sky for another year.

1. Go to sky.com and log in to your account.

2. Find the bit that says ‘thinking of leaving Sky?’ and click on this link.

3. At the bottom of the page at the right hand side is the subheading ‘Still looking to cancel?’ Click on the SKY TV option underneath. 4. If you are eligible for a discount you should be redirected to a questionnaire page, which will ask you the reasons for wanting to cancel your package. Click on ‘worried about the cost’.

5. Again, if you are eligible, you will be redirected to a page offering you a discount on your bill depending on your account. This could be for as much as a 20 per cent discount.

6. If you are happy with the terms and conditions (and do make sure you read them in this case), click confirm and you’ve hopefully just saved yourself some money.

Of course, this won’t work for everyone but it’s worth a try.