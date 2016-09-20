Poldark actor slammed for ‘abysmal’ Scottish accent

Fans of the hit television show Poldark have shown their dismay at a new character’s “abysmal” Scottish accent.
Viewers took to social media following Sunday night’s episode of the BBC drama to complain about Captain McNeil’s dialect.
The part is played by 35-year-old Bristol actor Henry Garett.
TV presenter Kaye Adams tweeted: “This is weird. I can’t understand the Scottish accent on Poldark. I thought I was Scottish.”
Another fan complained: “Not sure what’s worse - his ‘tache or abysmal Scottish accent.”
Lynne McPherson was also left unimpressed, writing: “The actor’s attempt at doing a Scottish accent is beyond excruciating”
Poldark boasts a weekly audience of more than four million.