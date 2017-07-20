Outlander season 3 trailer is released by Starz

A new trailer for the third series of Outlander has been unveiled, ahead of the programme’s return on September 10.

With the last season finishing on July 9 last year, fans of the time-travel drama have been made to wait for its return.

The trailer for the third season, based on Voyager - the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s series - sees Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) raising her daughter Brianna in the 20th century, along with her husband Frank, while Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) remains in the 18th century.

We also see the new character of Lord John Grey, played by David Berry, for the first time as well as the burgeoning relationship between Brianna and Roger.

At the end of the last season, World War II nurse Claire found out that Jamie had survived the Battle of Culloden.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in season three. Picture: Starz

The third season picks up where season two ended - with Claire having returned through the stones to 1948 and to her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies).

But Claire struggles to cope with her return to the 20th century and the trailer hints at a growing tension between her and Frank.

Back in the 1700s, Jamie struggles with the aftermath of Culloden, and the loss of Claire.

A spokesperson for Starz added: “Season three picks up right after Claire returns to her life in 1948.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall in season three. Picture: Starz

“As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.

“The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into her heart - as well as new doubt.”Heughan told Vanity Fair during filming that being apart from co-star Balfe during part of the third series was like ‘having a death in the family’.

He added: “It’s just like a different show. It’s hard to separate yourself from the character. It’s always hard when we’re apart, actually, because she’s a great person, great to work with and a very good actress.”

UK viewers won’t have to wait too long to enjoy Outlander’s return - season three is airing in the US from September 10, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 11.