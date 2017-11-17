New Spitting Image series to target Donald Trump

Hit satirical TV series Spitting Image is to take on US President Donald Trump in a rebooted version of the show, co-creator Roger Law has revealed.

The artist was approached by US network NBC, which has since been in talks with production company Avalon, Law said.

The American spin-off is expected to be written by US writers, although current plans will see it filmed in the UK, where the puppets will also be made.

Law has already created a puppet of President Trump for the potential show makers which is to go on display at Norwich’s Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts as part of a retrospective of the artist’s work.

He said he did not want to reboot the series in the UK but was tempted by the US approach “because of Trump”.

He said: “Quite what you do I’m not sure because he satirises his f****** self… They seem to be quite serious, we’ve had a puppet made.”

Asked if he thought the US leader and prolific Twitter user would post a critique about his puppet parody, Law said: “That’ll get a few more viewers … He spends six hours a day watching television so of course he’ll watch it.”