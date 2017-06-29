Netflix UK: best new TV and films coming in July (plus everything else)

It might be summer, but there’s more eclectic content from Netflix to draw you back indoors in July.

Animated adaptations of classic video games. Dramas about anorexia. Breaking Bad-style crime thrillers and underwater documentaries. Here’s what’s coming to the streaming service in July.

Castlevania

What is it? This series is inspired by the classic video game franchise of the same name. For the uninitiated, the animated mini-series is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan – sworn to wage war against Dracula himself. Penned by comic book icon Warren Ellis, expectations are high.

When can I watch it? July 7th

Chasing Coral

What is it? After a successful showing at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year, we’re promised a suspenseful, dramatic documentary. A team of scientists and engineers work to create a new kind of camera to capture the bleaching of coral as it happens. But technical issues and the forces of nature conspire to make this an exciting, emotional tale. The amazing photography will look particularly crisp on your TV.

When can I watch it? July 14th

Friends from College

What is it? Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele fame stars in this new comedy, leading a group of friends who are staring pessimistically into middle-age. As the title suggests, they’ve known each other for a while. But they’re not the same people they were in their formative years, and as complicated relationships arise and former romantic entanglements rear their ugly heads, they find balancing adult life with nostalgia a difficult act.

When can I watch it? July 14th

To the Bone

What is it? Netflix offers a sensitive look at anorexia with this original film To The Bone, which tells the story of a 20-year-old girl (Lily Collins) with an eating disorder. She’s spent most of her teenage years being shepherded through recovery programmes. But she’s found herself several pounds lighter every time, so the solution is to be sent to group home for youths, led by a non-traditional doctor. Set to give audiences an eye-opening look into what young women face in living up to society’s expectations of beauty, as well as their own.

When can I watch it? July 14th

Ozark

What is it? From acclaimed screenwriter Bill Dubuque, Ozark stars Jason Bateman as financial planner Marty Bird. When he relocates from a Chicago suburb to a summer resort community, he finds he must pay off a debt to a Mexican drug lord. Ozark could be the next big crime thriller from Netflix, with comparisons already being made to Breaking Bad.

When can I watch it? July 21st

