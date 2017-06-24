Lulu to appear on new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Scots singer Lulu is among the ten famous faces lined up for the next series of BBC ancestry programme Who Do You Think You Are?

Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie in 1948, will be joined by Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance, TV presenter Clare Balding and comedian Ruby Wax among others as they trace their roots and ancestry in the 14th series of the programme, due to begin on 6 July.

Clare Balding, left, and Charles Dance will also appear in the new series. Picture: PA

Lulu is not the first Scot to appear on the programme - Edinburgh-born TV presenter Nicky Campbell, who traced his adoptive family’s roots in Scotland and Australia; Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor David Tennant, who discovered ancestors with links to the Orange Order and the Bloody Sunday massacre; comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner; actor and director Alan Cumming; singer Annie Lennox and comedian and actor Billy Connolly have all appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? since it first aired in 2004.

The former Eurovision Song Contest winner is no stranger to unexpected revelations about family - during a book tour in 2002, Lulu came face to face with a cousin she never knew existed.

Eddie Lawrie, from Tollcross in Glasgow, queued up at the Sauchiehall Street branch of Waterstone’s with a wedding photo rather than a copy of Lulu’s autobiography.

Eddie and Lulu both grew up in Dennistoun, in Glasgow’s East End, but their families drifted apart.

Speaking at the time, Eddie admitted: “I was so nervous. I’ve been waiting all my life to meet her. I’ve tried to track her down before, but with no success.

“When I heard she was coming to Glasgow, I thought I’d give it a go. She seemed shocked, but she was very friendly. I think she was as surprised as me.”

Big Brother presenter Emma Willis, radio DJ Fearne Cotton, actor Noel Clarke, writer Adil Ray, EastEnders actress Lisa Hammond and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will also delve into their past in the new series, with Revel Horwood uncovering another dancer in the family, while Clare Balding learns details about the possibly romantic relationship that her great-grandfather had with a male artist.

Included in the new series are trips to Uganda and the Caribbean, while Charles Dance - who portrays Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones - looks to find out more about the father he never knew.

The series has become synonymous with high-emotion real-life drama as guests explore the often tragic and triumphant pasts of their ancestors.

However, the ten guests will be hard pushed to relive the drama of the previous series, in which EastEnders actor Danny Dyer discovered he was directly related to the British royal family.

Dyer - who plays pub landlord Mick Carter in the BBC soap - found that his 15 times great grandfather was Thomas Cromwell, a chief minister in the court of King Henry VIII.

Like many of the personalities who appear on the show, Dyer was taken aback by his family revelations, saying, “This is stupid, innit? I need to get my nut around it. And then I’m gonna treat myself to a massive ruff.”

Tom McDonald, BBC head of commissioning for natural history and specialist factual, said: “Following its recent Bafta success, this new series of Who Do You Think You Are? promises fascinating revelations from some of the UK’s best-loved actors, performers and presenters.

“The series continues to be our most-watched history series across the BBC – and I know viewers are in for a real treat.”