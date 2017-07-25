Love Island finale brings in ITV2’s biggest ever audience

The finale to the popular reality show Love Island on Monday evening saw ITV2 reach its biggest ever audience.

An average of 2.43 million viewers witnessed Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies crowned the winning couple, with the figure only growing as 150,000 people watched on ITV2+1 while the figures don’t include those still to watch via catch-up services.

It is a significant rise on previous years’ figures with last year’s final attracting 1.3 million viewers and 2015 bringing in only 737,000.

The show has built an avid following over the course of the series, with viewers gripped as Kem and Amber were announced victors by host Caroline Flack, ahead of Scotland’s Camilla Thurlow, formerly of Fettes College in Edinburgh, and Jamie Jewitt. They picked up £50,000 prize money.

ITV2 have already confirmed the show will return for another series in 2018.