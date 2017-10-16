London Fire chief calls for Fireman Sam equality rebrand

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton has called on the term ‘fireman’ to be banned and for the name of popular kids show Fireman Sam to be rebranded.

• READ MORE: Thomas the Tank Engine set for politically-correct overhaul

Speaking to ITV News London Ms Cotton confirmed she had written to the makers of Fireman Sam to ask for a rebrand to Firefighter Sam.

She said: “I have actually written to the makers of Fireman Sam and asked them, on his 30th birthday, which it is, to reconsider naming him Firefighter Sam.

“To just join in on the inclusive nature. I like the concept. I like the fact it’s a cartoon that educates people and helps children learn about the dangers of fire but I really would like him to come on board and be called Firefighter Sam.”

Ms Cotton’s comments come as a #FirefightingSexism campaign launched on Monday as she called on the term ‘fireman’ to be forgotten and ‘firefighter’ to be used.

Another hit kids show as undergone an overhaul as Thomsa the Tank Engine waved goodbye to two male engines, replaced by two female tanks as well as a Japanese one as the show embraces gender equality.

• READ MORE: Leader comment: Will Thomas the Tank Engine be steaming?