Limmy in talks with BBC Scotland over new TV show

Bafta-winning comedian Brian “Limmy” Limond is working on plans to return to TV as a follow up to his award-winning BBC series, Limmy’s Show.

Limond rose to fame online in the early noughties with his surreal podcasts, World of Glasgow. This lead to his self-titled sketch show on BBC Two, which ran from 2009 to 2012 and ended with a Christmas special in 2013, after he declined a fourth series. Characters from the podcast, such as Dee Dee, reformed drug addict Jacqeline McCafferty and Wee Gary, all made an appearance on Limmy’s Show.

Limond has described the latest show as an “authentic, homemade sketch show” that goes back to his podcast roots. Whilst still in talks with the BBC about the new series, Limond is touring the UK promoting his latest book of short stories, That’s Your Lot.

