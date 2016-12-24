Judy Murray to make a cameo in this year’s Only an Excuse?

She is a leading light in the world of tennis, but something of a wild card when it comes to comedy.

Viewers of one of Scotland’s most loved television programmes will be served up a special treat this Hogmanay with a cameo by Judy Murray.

The renowned tennis coach will appear in the annual edition of the long-running BBC Scotland comedy show, Only an Excuse?

In an unlikely encounter, the 57-year-old will feature in a skit alongside Frank “Macca” McAvennie, a caricature of the former Celtic and Scotland footballer, as played by Jonathan Watson, the star of the sketch show.

The scene between the two is a closely guarded secret, but involves Murray’s drive to get more people involved in the sport at grassroots level.

It came about after the team behind the BBC One Scotland programme decided to approach Murray earlier this year, in hope if not expectation.

Only 12 months ago the show featured a send up of Andy Murray and his wife, Kim, poking fun at her foul-mouthed outburst during Andy’s Australian Open semi-final appearance against Tomas Berdych.

In a mock interview, the couple were asked if they were excited for the year ahead. While the Murray character replied “Yeah, ecstatic, yeah”, the actress playing Kim added: “I can’t ******* wait, it’s been a big ****** change, that’s for sure. But with this ***** beside me, I’ll be *******.”

But the matriarch of the Murray family clearly enjoyed the sketch about her son, accepting the request for a cameo without hesitation.

She described herself as a loyal viewer of the show, which over the years has featured stalwarts of Scottish comedy such as Tony Roper, Gerard Kelly, Alistair McGowan and Greg Hemphill.

She explained: “I’ve been watching Only An Excuse? for years. It’s one of the must-see shows at Hogmanay so I jumped at the chance to have a part in it.

“It was so much fun joining up with the team that produces the show and of course bantering with Macca.”

Watson said he was delighted that Murray decided to play ball after producers got in touch.

“Judy said ‘yes’ right away when we asked if she’d like to appear because she’s such a fan of the show.

“She was great fun to work with and I’m sure the audience will enjoy seeing how she gets on with Macca.”

The comedian’s portrayal of the former footballer has become a staple of the yearly programme. With a notorious playboy lifestyle to match his on-the-field prowess, his character in Only an Excuse? sends up his womanising past with the catchphrase ‘“Whaur’s the burdz?”

This year’s show again sees Watson taking on a variety of characters who treat the audience to their distinctive views on the year including US president-elect Donald Trump, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and controversial former Rangers footballer Joey Barton.

It is not the first time a well-known figure has made a guest appearance in the programme.

Last year, broadcaster Kirsty Wark interviewed Sir Alex Ferguson – as played by Watson – about his career in football management.